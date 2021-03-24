Steelers WR Chase Claypool involved in Southern California bar fight

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool appears to have been involved in some sort of dust-up outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa. The video itself seems fairly benign for the most part with Claypool circling the two groups and partaking a bit of pushing and shoving.

But around 30 seconds into the video, Claypool appears to kick one of the men while they are on the ground. It’s at this point some of Claypool’s other friends physically remove him from the altercation, likely saving him from himself.

