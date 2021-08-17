Steelers WR Chase Claypool goes down with injury at end of practice

Chase Claypool went down at the end of practice, looks lower body. Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron helped him over to the sideline so he wasn’t putting any weight on the injury. Tough angle to see what happened. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2021

We don’t have any details yet but according to multiple reports at Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Chase Claypool went down with an injury at the end of practice.

It didn’t seem anyone had a good angle on what happened but ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor said he wasn’t putting any weight on his legs as Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron helped him off the field and straight to the locker room.

Claypool is in line to have a breakout season with his combination of size and speed. Pittsburgh has depth at the position but you don’t want to see a guy get hurt this close to the start of the regular season. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

