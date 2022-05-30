Steelers WR Chase Claypool embracing leadership role at OTAs

2021 was supposed to be the season where Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool ascended to NFL stardom. But after scoring 11 touchdowns as a rookie, Claypool could only muster two in his second season.

This offseason the team is together at OTAs and with Diontae Johnson sitting it out, Claypool is the default veteran leader of a very young wide receiver group. A role he seems to be embracing.

“It’s the first time my voice is actively being heard in Pittsburgh,” Claypool said. “I’m taking that seriously. I’m trying to help the young guys.”

This is big of Claypool given these young guys are coming in gunning for his snaps. The Steelers spent two draft picks on wide receivers and both players are impressive. George Pickens and Calvin Austin bring a ton of speed and explosiveness to the party and should pair well with Claypool and Johnson whenever he returns.

The Steelers are looking at a new offense this season with offensive coordinator Matt Canada finally able to fully implement his system and a brand new quarterback. It is a perfect opportunity for Claypool to assert his leadership with the team.

