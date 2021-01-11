Steelers WR Chase Claypool after Sunday beatdown: 'Browns are gonna get clapped next week'

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers dug a 28-0 first-quarter hole as their season that started 11-0 crashed and burned in the playoffs courtesy of the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, a Steelers wide receiver hopped on TikTok to trash the team that just ended his season.

No, it wasn’t JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Chase Claypool picked up the TikTok torch of disrespecting opponents in a live stream with his followers. Except unlike Smith-Schuster’s ritual pregame social media dances, Claypool’s dis was aimed at a team that just throroughtly dismantled his.

Here’s what he had to say:

Here is the video...”The #Browns are going to get clapped next week” pic.twitter.com/vlhu9wvCqP — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) January 11, 2021

“You know, a bad loss, but umm, Browns are gonna get clapped next week,” Claypool said. “It’s all good.”

So ... what’s the point here?

There’s a reasonable chance Claypool is right. The Browns’ reward for beating the Steelers is a date with Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Their breakthrough season could very well reach an emphatic end next Sunday. But even it that’s the case, what exactly is Claypool’s point?

Chase Claypool doesn't seem impressed with the team that just throroughtly dismantled his. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2021 bulletin board material?

If the Browns are completely outmatched in the NFL’s divisional round, what does that say about his Steelers? It certainly doesn’t speak well of them. And this doesn’t seem the type of thing Baker Mayfield and Co. will forget over the course of the offseason.

The Browns took stock of Smith-Schuster’s pregame trash talk and clearly used it as motivation for Sunday’s woodshed beating. Regardless of what happens next week, the Browns’ long-term trajectory is pointing up while the Steelers’ run as perennial AFC North contenders appears to be in jeopardy.

Claypool is getting some attention here, which appears to be the only hint of upside to his commentary. But as so many public figures have learned the hard way, not all social media publicity is good social media publicity.

