Steelers WR Calvin Austin on QB Kenny Pickett: ‘You either got to be at his level or get left behind’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was missing one key element in 2022. Pittsburgh drafted wide receiver Calvin Austin III to bring rare deep speed to the passing game. Unfortunately, Austin ended up having to redshirt his rookie season after a foot injury sent him to IR.

But Austin is healthy and back and one practice into OTAs and he is already gushing about his quarterback and how he elevates the play of his teammates and makes everyone else step up. Austin applauded how hard Pickett works and the impact that has on the rest of the team.

If the Steelers can get the Austin who ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, he will add an element to the offense Pittsburgh hasn’t had in a long time. In some ways, Austin said missing last season was a blessing as he was really able to sit back, take everything in and learn the system.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III on Kenny Pickett: “He gonna make sure you on your A game…you either got to be at his level or get left behind.” pic.twitter.com/chP4VNwTWh — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) May 23, 2023

