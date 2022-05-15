Steelers WR Calvin Austin on playing big: ‘It’s my heart. . .I’m a dog’

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III isn’t going to be the biggest guy on the field. But in watching him play when he was a star at the University of Memphis and listening to him speak since being drafted, it is hard to imagine any lack of size is going to hold him back.

Austin told reporters after Steelers rookie minicamp he’s been hearing about how he needs to get bigger since his 9th-grade year when he went to his first camp. He said he keeps notes on his phone of all the things people have told him over the years about him being too small and that motivates him.

The University of Memphis never offered Austin a scholarship so he walked on and ended up being one of the best players in school history. In 2021, Austin led the team with 74 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His speed is going to be a deadly weapon for Matt Canada’s offense this season.

.@CalvinAustinIII on catching passes from @kennypickett10, what makes his game so versatile, getting comfortable in a new city and more. pic.twitter.com/iHK1GFyT0l — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 15, 2022

