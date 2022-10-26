Steelers WR Calvin Austin III to remain on IR for rest of the season

The deadline to activate Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III to the 53-man roster came and went on Wednesday. The team made no announcement about Austin being activated, which means the speedy rookie will miss the rest of the season.

Hopes were high for Austin after being the team’s fourth-round pick in 2022. Austin caught 156 balls in 36 games at Memphis and averaged 16.3 yards per reception. At the NFL scouting combine, Austin ran one of the fastest 40 times at 4.32 seconds.

Unfortunately, Austin’s foot injury kept him out of the preseason and sent him to the IR on September 1. There was optimism that Austin would be ready to be activated and join the team but it never happened. Speed is the one element missing among the current group of receivers on the roster.

