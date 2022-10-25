Steelers WR Calvin Austin III status not a priority for HC Mike Tomlin

In his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the pair of players the Steelers have on IR but could return. According to Tomlin, wide receiver Calvin Austin III hasn’t been activated and frankly hasn’t been a priority for him.

It certainly felt like from Tomlin’s comments that Austin would not be activated before Wednesday’s deadline and with that would remain on IR for the rest of the season.

Tomlin was quick to point out Austin hasn’t played all year and as is the norm for him, if you aren’t on the field, you aren’t on Tomlin’s mind at all.

Austin joined the team with the promise of adding elite speed to the wide receiver group. If he cannot play this season, his presence won’t be missed because he hasn’t been there but it should make life easier on offensive coordinator Matt Canada since he already admitted he wasn’t sure what to do with him.

