Steelers WR Calvin Austin III says no more ‘lip service’ by the offense

There’s no arguing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has underperformed. Not just last season but over the last several years, this group was definitely more show than go at times. Going all the way back to when the team had the Killer Bs of Ben Roethliebrger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, this group underachieved.

But wide receiver Calvin Austin III gave us a sliver of hope that maybe, just maybe the light has come on for the team and it will be less talk and more action this season. Austin met with the media at his locker after OTA practice on Monday.

#Steelers offense, no BS this year

WR Calvin Austin pic.twitter.com/kLuJeKLoUx — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 29, 2024

Austin is one of those players who could really help the Steelers if he can just put it all together. The Steelers drafted him because of his deep speed but after a season-ending injury, he hasn’t made it all the way back yet.

Pittsburgh’s offense will be the difference this season thanks to a nightmare of a schedule. Let’s hope Austin is right and this group finally puts it all together for a full four quarters every week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire