Steelers WR Calvin Austin III still working on getting speed back

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted wide receiver Calvin Austin III in 2022, they did it for his speed. Austin was a game-breaker at Memphis and despite being the team’s only real threat on offense was unstoppable.

A foot injury early in the offseason cost Austin his rookie campaign and he is currently working his way back to full speed. According to Austin, he knows he is fast but is hoping to be all the way back by August.

“I do feel as fast, but honestly, I think by the time August comes, I’ll feel my full speed,” Austin said. It’s like I’m there, but I still know I’ve got a little more in the tank. I’m in a position now where I feel well enough to know I can go to those next three or four gears.”

Austin’s role in the offense is still being fleshed out according to the coaches. The addition of free agent Allen Robinson gives Pittsburgh a very good three-deep at receiver, which leaves Austin battling for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart with guys like Hakeem Butler and Gunner Olszewski. If Austin can get back to 100 percent and show he can impact the return game, his place on the depth chart will be secure. If not, it is hard to say what direction the Steelers would go.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire