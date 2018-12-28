Steelers WR Brown tested after missing practice again

Antonio Brown sat out a third straight practice session on Friday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver undergoing tests on a sore knee.

The Steelers star appeared on the team's injury report on Thursday after coming out of the team's 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints with some discomfort.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Brown was being tested, having been excused from practice this week as a "coach's decision".

"I gave [Brown] a vet day on Wednesday, like I give a lot of vet days to guys," Tomlin told reporters. "He got in here yesterday [Thursday] and didn't feel comfortable enough to [practice].

"We sent him for tests. We'll get the results of those tests and have more information.

"Obviously he's a veteran player. If it gets better, there are not a lot of repetitions needed to perform. We'll see where all of that goes."

It remains unclear whether Brown will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Steelers' key AFC North game on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Brown has 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns this season. He had 14 receptions for 185 yards and two TDs against the Saints.

The Steelers (8-6) are in second place in the division behind the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh need to win their game against the Bengals (6-9) and hope the Cleveland Browns beat the Ravens in order for Tomlin's side to clinch the division and make the playoffs.