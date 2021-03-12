Should the Steelers give WR Antonio Brown another chance?

Things between the Pittsburgh Steelers and petulant wide receiver Antonio Brown did not end well. After spending his first nine seasons with the Steelers establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game, Brown spent the last two seasons going from as long as an NFL player and man can be to a Super Bowl champion.

Now Brown finds himself a free agent and might not be a player the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to re-sign given their current roster and salary cap.

Former Steelers player and current podcaster Arthur Moats talked free agency on the latest episode of The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke and he firmly feels the Steelers should try to sign Brown back.

Putting aside the fact that it’s highly unlikely Brown would want to return does this move make any sense? Brown burnt every bridge possible to orchestrate the front office being forced to trade him only to continue to play the victim role and throw everyone he could under the bus in Pittsburgh that he could well after the fact.

The entire notion is absurd and I’m shocked anyone, in particular, Moats would want to invite trouble back onto his old team. But I’ll pass the question off to you. Should the Steelers try to bring Brown back and would you want him on the team? Let us know in the comments.

