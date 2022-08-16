Steelers WR Anthony Miller to miss several months with injury

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the shoulder injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller at training camp practice is worse than first believed and he is looking at several months for recovery.

Miller was fighting for a roster spot with a very talented group of receivers and so he was a longshot to make the team even before this injury. Miller has playing experience with starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky and there was a chance that connection might help him. This injury could end up being season ending.

Steelers WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) looking at several months to recover from injury, per source, leaving little hope to return late in year (similar to JuJu Smith-Schuster last year), but as @dlolley_pgh said, this is slated as season-ender. Tough deal for former 2nd Rd pick — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2022

