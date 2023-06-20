Steelers WR Anthony Miller hints his time in Pittsburgh is coming to an end

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller sent out an ominous tweet on Monday that hints that his days might be numbered with the Steelers. Miller sent out the Tweet thanking Pittsburgh which is usually a precursor to a player being released.

The Steelers signed Miller to the practice squad in October of 2021. There was a hope that Miller would be a bigger part of the offense in 2022. But Miller was placed on IR with a shoulder injury in August of last season with a shoulder injury. Despite this, the Steeler signed Miller to a one-year contract in January of 2023.

What would the release of Miller mean? It could mean the Steelers are happy with the recovery of Calvin Austin III after minicamp and are confident in him being in the mix this season. It could also mean that free-agent addition Hakeem Butler is one step closer to making the team.

Thank You Pittsburgh 🖤 — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) June 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire