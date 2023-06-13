New Steelers WR Allen Robinson praises leadership of Kenny Pickett

He hasn’t been with the team long but new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson is already a Kenny Pickett fan. Robinson was on the Rich Eisen Show and was asked about what he’s seen from Pickett so far and Robinson was truly impressed by his leadership.

You can listen to Robinson’s full answer below:

Leadership has been the hallmark of Pickett since his days at Pitt. When Pickett came to the Steelers it didn’t take long before he took over the starting job and won over the rest of his offense. Once Pickett became more comfortable as the starter you started to see that command show in a pair of late game-winning drives and very clean football, clear of mistakes.

Robinson joins the Steelers and brings a tremendous amount of experience and leadership to a talented young group of wide receivers.

