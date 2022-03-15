Steelers working to sign FA guard James Daniels

In case you were wondering the Pittsburgh Steelers are serious about rebuilding their offensive line. On Monday it was reported Pittsburgh was signing center Mason Cole. Now, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are working on bringing in free-agent guard James Daniels as well.

Daniels has started 48 games in his four-year career working at both center and guard. Daniels has starts at left and right guard as well as center and gives Pittsburgh another moving piece for their interior offensive line. Daniels missed a huge chunk of the 2020 season with a pectoral tear but came back in 2021 played very well.

Guard James Daniels is closing in on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Daniels, a four-year starter in Chicago, is just 24 years old and can play multiple spots on the line. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

