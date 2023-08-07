Steelers working out former Ravens offensive lineman

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are working out former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Brandon Kipper on Monday.

Kipper was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. Baltimore waived her on July 27. Kipper was a four-year starter at Oregon State. The Steelers appear to be adding more depth at offense line as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in its first preseason game on Friday.

