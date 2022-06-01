Steelers working out 3 free agent pass rushers this week

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to work out three free-agent pass rushers this week. Here is what you need to know about the three prospects.

Wyatt Ray

Wyatt Ray was a UDFA of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. In just three seasons, Ray has been on six different teams and has three career sacks.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigbo was a seventh-round pick in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings. He’s shuffled between the Cleveland Browns and Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. He has 10.5 career sacks.

Trent Harris

Harris was signed as a UDFA in 2018. He’s spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. He has two career sacks.

