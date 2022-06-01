Steelers working out 3 free agent pass rushers this week

Yahoo Entertainment

On America’s Got Talent Tuesday, 21-year-old Atlanta saxophone player Avery Dixon touched the hearts of the audience, the judges and, especially, Terry Crews. Dixon’s premature birth left him with physical ailments that led to him being bullied while growing up. “At the time I picked up the saxophone, I was getting bullied in elementary school,” Dixon said. Asked what for, he replied, “Well, my voice sounds a little bit different, and I looked a little bit different too. And my elementary school nickname was hammerhead because I had these knots on my head because I’m premature. I was born at one pound eight ounces. And my vocal cords don’t close all the way, so it made my voice sound really airy. Students were so negative about my voice. One called me frog, and she’d get the class in on the joke. It was relentless. I was so — in such a dark place, I actually wanted to commit suicide.” The saxophone provided a much needed respite for Dixon, but even that proved challenging as one of his neighbors called the cops on him for practicing. “I can’t exactly practice where I live now,” Dixon said. “Somebody had called the cops on me before I flew out. I wanted to practice because doing a show as big as this, I wanted to get everything perfect. So they had called the cops. The cops came banging on the door. They were like, ‘You gotta be quiet.’” What practicing he could do clearly paid off as Dixon wowed the crowd and the judges. But most importantly, he impressed Crews. After Simon Cowell said he was giving Dixon his first yes vote, Crews said, “There’s no need to vote.” Crews then walked off stage and behind the judges table, setting up behind the Golden Buzzer. “You’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who’s got your back,” Crews said. “And all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed, my friend.” Crews then hit the Golden Buzzer.