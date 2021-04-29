Steelers working on 1-year contract extension for QB Mason Rudolph

Breaking News:

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph are working on a one-year contract extension to keep him on the roster through the 2022 NFL season.

Rudolph started eight games in 2019 and went 5-3. With Roethlisberger’s career winding down, Rudolph is the most likely candidate on the roster to be his successor and getting him under contract for an extra season assures the team they can take their time in evaluating how viable Rudolph is as the team’s long-term starter.

The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State.

