Steelers won't have Smith-Schuster, Conner or Pouncey this week. Good thing they're facing the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three of their top offensive players on Sunday as they play on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers’ Friday injury report declared JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner out; Smith-Schuster, the team’s leading receiver with 38 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns, is recovering from a concussion and knee injury, both suffered last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Conner, Pittsburgh’s leading rusher, re-injured his right shoulder in the loss to the Browns and could miss more than just this week’s game.

The Steelers will also be without center Maurkice Pouncey. Pouncey will serve the first game of his suspension for his role in last week’s brawl with Cleveland; initially suspended three games, Pouncey’s punishment was reduced to two games on appeal.

Good thing the Steelers are facing the winless Bengals.

The Steelers will be without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, left, and running back James Conner in Sunday's game against the Bengals. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

