Steelers Wire Podcast: Is it time to sit Kenny Pickett down? Is there hope for the future?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter), and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news. Be sure to subscribe and leave a review.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week listen to Ryan and Curt talk the future and what direction this team is going in. Curt explains why he thinks the team should shut quarterback Kenny Pickett down for the rest of a meaningless season after his second concussion in 10 games. He also offers some hope for the future and gives Steeler Nation something optimistic to think about over break. Then the guys talk Carolina Panthers and what Pittsburgh has to do in order to slow done that Carolina run game. We also delve into the Steelers coaches who are on the hot seat at the end of the season.

