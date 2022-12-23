Steelers Wire Podcast: Kenny Pickett is back and the passing of Franco Harris

Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast.

This week listen Curt reflects on how Steelers legend Franco Harris made him a Steelers fan and where he ranks among the all-time Steeler greats. Then Curt and Ryan break down the return of quarterback Kenny Pickett and how Ben Roethlisberger talked about it being a bad idea. Then the guys take a close look at this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Curt thinks this is the Steelers game to lose and they will use the emotion of Harris’ passing to help power past the Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

