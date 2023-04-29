Steelers Wire gives pick analysis on Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a fourth-round pick to move up and select former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Jones was mentioned as a player to watch by Bulldog teammates when Tomlin visited Athens last year.

USA TODAY Sports’ Steelers Wire gave instant analysis following Jones’ selection.

“Jones is an ideal fit for the Steelers at left tackle. A long, mauling run blocker who mirrors speed rushers. He will plug and play at left tackle and replace Dan Moore Jr. in the starting lineup. Jones and newly-acquired offensive guard Isaac Seumalo form an impressive new left side of the offensive line.”

Jones, who declared for the NFL as redshirt sophomore, is coming off of a first-team All-SEC season in which he did not allow a single sack in 15 games.

