Steelers Wire 2-round dream draft for Pittsburgh

When we attack a mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers, we always do it as realistically as possible. This is accomplished by running the mock drafts through a simulator and then manually making the picks for the Steelers.

But for this one, we are going to think more of a dream draft. Not totally unrealistic but let’s think of this more as a best-case scenario for each of the Steelers three picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

First round - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

This pick came down between Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones as the top options at offensive tackle but for what the Steelers need and what they want to do, Skoronski is a better fit.

Second round - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Landing Ringo at pick No. 32 would give the Steelers an eventual replacement for Patrick Peterson. Ringo’s measurables and physical gifts are as good as any cornerback in the draft, he just needs a heavy dose of NFL coaching to make the most of those tools.

Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The Steelers haven’t hidden their interest in Mazi Smith and he would be a perfect player to add to the defensive front. Smith is a huge, powerful interior defensive lineman who is much more than just a two-down run stuffer.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire