Steelers win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers was a major blow to Survival Pool players

The second, third and fourth-most popular picks this week in Yahoo Sports Survivor Pools all lost on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers' win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers was responsible for more than 33% of entries. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Another week, another major blow to Survival Pool players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, knocked off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for the Steelers — who lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett after he went down with a concussion in the third quarter.

But, perhaps just as notably, the Steelers knocked out about a third of remaining Survival Pool players.

The Buccaneers were the second-most popular choice among remaining Yahoo Sports entries this week, earning just more than 33% entries. Only the Los Angeles Rams, who hosted the Carolina Panthers, received more picks at 33.22%.

The Steelers led the entire way on Sunday, and held on after a touchdown pass from Brady to Leonard Fournette brought them back within just two points late in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers’ two-point conversion attempt failed, however, which sealed the two-point win.

Trubisky was great for Pittsburgh, too. After he replaced Pickett in the third quarter, Trubisky went 9-of-12 for 144 yards and threw a touchdown to Chase Claypool.

The Buccaneers seemed like a good choice on paper, but it clearly didn’t pan out. They’ve now lost three of their last four, too.

Falcons, Jets also land Survivor Pool upsets

While the Buccaneers were the biggest Survival Pool upset of the day, the Atlanta Falcons hurt a big chunk of entries, too. The Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers with a big 28-14 win on Sunday afternoon behind a three-touchdown day from quarterback Marcus Mariotta — who threw two touchdowns, one to tight end Kyle Pitts, and ran in a third.

About 12.5% of entries went with the 49ers on Sunday, which marked the third-most popular choice.

The New York Jets knocked off the Green Bay Packers in dominant fashion, too, stunning Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win. The Packers were the fourth-most popular choice on the week, though only at 7.03% of entries.

By the time the second wave of games started, more than 52% of remaining entries had been knocked out.