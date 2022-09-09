Steelers will honor QB Dwayne Haskins, who died in April, with helmet decal this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor the late Dwayne Haskins throughout the 2022 season with a "3" decal on their helmets, the team announced Friday morning.

Haskins died at the age of 24 after a truck hit him while he attempted to cross traffic at 6:37 a.m. on April 9, 2022, in Broward County, Florida. He had been training with Steelers teammates after re-signing with Pittsburgh earlier that year following two seasons with the now-Washington Commanders.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

Haskins was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019 where he went 15th overall to Washington following a 50-touchdown season with the Buckeyes. He went on to start 13 games for Washington in his first two seasons before being released and then signing with the Steelers in 2021.

Friends and family of Haskins' mourned his loss in Maryland following Haskins' death — remembering him less as a football player and more as a loving member of the community who only wanted to help those around him. His NFL coaches, as well as his Ohio State coaches, repeated similar thoughts about the late quarterback. Ohio State honored Haskins at halftime of their spring football game as well.

“In such a short time,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said at Haskins' memorial on April 25, “the impact he made on this earth — I just wish I had more time with him, and I know we all do here.”