Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been holding onto the slimmest of playoff hopes for the better part of a month. But that could soon be coming to an end. This weekend the Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers and a loss by the Steelers would mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention.

Season one of life after Ben Roethlisberger has been a forgettable one. It is almost invertible that head coach Mike Tomlin will suffer his first season below .500 and all three phases seem to have felt the loss of No. 7.

Pittsburgh finishes the season on the road against the Panthers, followed by a Christmas Eve home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and finally back-to-back AFC North games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Let us know in the comments what you think the Steelers final record will be.

