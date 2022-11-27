Steelers weren’t fined for ejection or hit on Joe Burrow from Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals had to deal with a few tough moments during the team’s Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that seemed like they would earn players fines.

Apparently, the league feels otherwise.

As is Saturday tradition, fine letters went out for infractions of the rules during the prior week’s games and neither Myles Jack or George Pickens received fines.

Jack delivered the upper body shot to a sliding Joe Burrow that seemed to be a textbook unnecessary roughness. And Pickens delivered the headshot to Tyler Boyd (and proceeded to fight on the sidelines) that ultimately got him ejected.

Alas, no fine for either guy, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic:

Steelers LB Myles Jack was not fined for his hit on a sliding Joe Burrow. Steelers WR George Pickens was not fined for his hit on Tyler Boyd that got him ejected. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 26, 2022

Fans will take issue with this, as they should. But it’s also interesting to think about what sort of message it sends if neither infraction earned even a fine.

