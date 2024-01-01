Who is the Steelers Week 17 Player of the Game?

Week 17 was a thriller for the Pittsburgh Steelers and thanks to the win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh will ring in the new year with a real shot at the playoffs. The Steelers had a second big offense performance to outlast the Seahawks and a timely defensive play helped seal the win.

Our candidates for this week’s Player of the Game are as follows:

QB Mason Rudolph – 274 passing yards

RB Najee Harris – 122 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

WR George Pickens – 7 receptions, 131 receiving yards

LB Nick Herbig – 1 strip sack and fumble recovery

K Chris Boswell – 6-for-6 on kicks

Cast your vote and tell us who this week’s Player of the Game is. Our pick is Harris. With all due respect to Jaylen Warren who had an excellent game as well, Harris really controlled the game with his powerful running.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire