Steelers Week 15 7-round mock draft update

It is Week 15 of the NFL season and it is time for our weekly mock draft update for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time around we doubled up on the offensive line and defensive lines and went a little outside of the box with an elite defensive playmaker with the Steelers first-round pick. Let us know what you think of these picks.

1st round-EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s Myles Murphy doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional 3-4 edge rusher but he’s simply too dominant to pass up if he falls to Pittsburgh.

2nd round-OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison is an experienced guy with an excellent all-around game. He would plug in at left tackle from day one.

2nd round-WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver might not be a top need but you don’t pass up an elite speed player like Zay Flowers at this point in the draft. Look for him to wow at the scouting combine and shoot up boards.

3rd round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is time for the Steelers to add some beef to the defensive line and Michigan’s Mazi Smith is a massive player who works with excellent leverage and power.

4th round-CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Converted wide receiver with NFL length and ball skills. Nehemiah Pritchett is an excellent developmental prospect with his physical tools.

7th round-DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A huge human being with surprising quickness. The Steelers had great success with the last nose tackle of the University of Texas they drafted so let’s give Keondre Coburn a shot.

7th round-C Connor Pay, BYU

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

BYU’s Connor Pay is the best pass-blocking center in college football and while he plays center and guard, is built like a tackle, offering some versatility.

