Steelers Week 14 2022 mock draft update

It’s that part of the season when we will be doing regular updates of our 2022 mock draft as things change quickly not only for the Pittsburgh Steelers but the top draft prospects.

This time around we are using the mock draft simulator from fanspeak and once again going with four picks in the first three rounds.

First round-WR Garrett WIlson, Ohio State

Make no mistake, if an elite talent like Garrett Wilson falls to the No. 18 pick, the Steelers wouldn’t hesitate to draft him. Pittsburgh loves Ohio State prospects and Wilson would give Pittsburgh the perfect weapon to pair up with Diontae Johnson and allow Chase Claypool to move to a slot role.

Second round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s probably wishful thinking that Desmond Ridder will actually last to the middle of the second round but if it happens, the Steelers would have their quarterback of the future. Ridder has really emerged this season as a passer and his athleticism fits perfectly in the modern NFL.

Third round-DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh needs to add power and leverage to the defensive line and Phidarian Mathis fits the bill. At 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, Mathis just eats up blockers but he’s shown nice quickness and is an excellent tackler.

Third round-G Ed Ingram, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It is really hard to get a read on Ed Ingram as a prospect. He’s not a great athlete but has been very productive as a player. His off-field stuff will follow him and will ding him but he seems to be on the right path and should end up a high-floor guy who finds a starting job in the NFL.

What did we miss?

The first need that stands out that didn’t get filled here is offensive tackle. Pittsburgh has some young guys who show promise so veteran depth might be a better fit. Same for cornerback where Joe Haden could be gone. Overall, this simulation hits four major areas and in the first two rounds in particular yields elite players.

1

1