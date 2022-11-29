Steelers Week 13 updated 4-round mock draft

With the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, they currently hold the No. 12 overall pick. This is a fairly drastic change in terms of draft talent so look for big changes in this updated four-round draft.

First round-CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

The Steelers are still trying to sort out if they have a true shutdown cornerback on the roster and if they don’t, a player like Jerry Porter Jr. would fill that void. Porter is a ballhawk and shutdown player who works with polish and a high level of confidence.

Second round-EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Getting a third edge rusher is a must and in this scenario, LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari falls into the Steelers laps. Ojulari is a complete outside linebacker who can rush and cover with athleticism and explosion.

Second round-OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron has had a tremendous season and is really moving up draft board. He’s a power guy with quick feet who might be a better fit on the right side.

Third round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Steelers land an ideal two-down nose tackle in the third round with Michigan’s Mazi Smith. Smith takes up two blockers on nearly every play as a run stuffer and frees up teammates to make plays.

Fourth round-C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz falls this far the Steelers have to snatch him up. A powerful run blocker and experienced leader, he’s got 10-year starter written all over him

