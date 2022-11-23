Steelers Week 12 rooting guide: Tanking edition

It’s almost Thanksgiving and what should the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans be thankful for this year? Personally, I’m thankful that there is always another season and even though this year has been a wash, there is always 2023.

Typically this time of year is when we start our rooting guide because Pittsburgh is in the thick of the playoff hunt but things are different this year. Now understand, we are in no way rooting for the Steelers to lose. But if any of you out there are in full tanking mode, here’s your guide to the weekend’s games.

Bills vs Lions

The Lions are a scrappy football team and the Bills have been up and down. This is why we feel better about Detroit pulling off the upset here.

Texans vs Dolphins

Can the Texans do the impossible and upset the red-hot Dolphins? Probably not given just how bad Houston has been but we can remain hopeful.

Broncos vs Panthers

The Broncos have been an absolute mess and we want a Panthers upset. This game could end up being one of the ugliest showdowns of the week between two really bad teams.

Bears vs Jets

Despite the fact the Bears are picking ahead of the Steelers, we are rooting for the Jets here. It might not help Pittsburgh get past them in the first round but will improve that second-round pick Chicago traded to Pittsburgh.

Ravens vs Jaguars

The Jaguars are just behind the Steelers in terms of ranking so we are hoping they can pull off the upset over Baltimore to help with draft position and just because we hate the Ravens.

Raiders vs Seahawks

This one is tough as both teams are currently picking ahead of the Steelers. But with the Raiders on the schedule, we are rooting for the Seahawks here to give Pittsburgh a bit of a buffer.

