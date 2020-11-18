Steelers Week 11 2021 NFL mock draft update

It seems each week the draft needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers shift slightly. No huge changes but you can see players emerge a bit at one position and slide a little elsewhere. Free agency is going to cut deep into the Steelers roster so the 2021 NFL draft is going to go a long way toward how competitive this team is in 2021 and beyond until Ben Roethlisberger hangs up his cleats.

Check out our newest mock draft update and let us know what you think.

First round-OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Second round-DL Marvin Wilson, Florida State

Third round-IOL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Fourth round-EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Fifth round-CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State

Sixth round-WR Austin Watkins UAB

Seventh round-QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

