Steelers get Week 1 home game for first time since 2014

The NFL released the 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday and there was something remarkable about the schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the first time since 2014, the Steelers will play their Week 1 game in the comfort of Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town and this serves the team in two ways. First, it finally gives the Steelers a chance to open the regular season at home. But it also takes the longest trek the Steelers would have had to make in the season and made it into a home game. Pittsburgh’s traditionally had among the shortest distance to travel of any NFL team. This season that number is closer to the middle of the pack but not having a cross-country jaunt on opening weekend is a huge plus.

The last time the Steelers welcomed the 49ers to Pittsburgh, the Steelers came away with a 43-18 win. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for three touchdowns and running back DeAngelo Williams rushed for three more.

More 2023 Steelers season!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire