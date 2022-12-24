Steelers wear No. 32 in tribute of late Franco Harris ahead of Raiders game

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (left) and center Mason Cole wear Franco Harris' No. 32. (Charles LeClaire/Reuters)

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL lost an icon with the death of Franco Harris, a name synonymous with the franchise and one of the most famous plays in football history.

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Harris prior to their Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As Pittsburgh players arrived pregame, they did so wearing Harris' No. 32 jersey. All-Pro defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt were among the players the Steelers featured in a social media video.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

Harris was one of the great winners in football history, a part of four Super Bowl championship teams while piling up individual accolades as a nine-time Pro Bowl running back and Hall of Famer. His inspiration on Saturday was fitting as the Steelers faced a matchup against the Raiders with their postseason hopes at stake.

Harris' immaculate reception helped beat the Raiders in an AFC divisional playoff game 50 years ago. Pittsburgh and Las Vegas both entered Saturday at 6-8, with the loser all but eliminated from the postseason. Nothing would be a more fitting tribute for the Steelers than securing a win.