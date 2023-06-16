Steelers wavie S Scott Nelson

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of safety Scott Nelson.

Nelson was signed by the Steelers back in October of 2022 and had multiple stints with the team as insurance at the safety position. Nelson originally joined the NFL as a UDFA of the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh signed Nelson to a futures contract at the end of last season.

During his time at the University of Wisconsin, Nelson earned a reputation as a very good tackler with 125 tackles in just 29 games. The Steelers closed out their mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

The Steelers currently have a very strong group of safeties led by All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. Joining Fitzpatrick in the defensive backfield are Kenau Neal, Damontae Kazee and Tre Norwood. The odds of Nelson making the 53-man roster were slim but could be eligible to return as part of the practice squad once again.

We have released S Scott Nelson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 16, 2023

