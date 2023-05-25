The Steelers were granted marketing rights to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland recently and one of the things they’d like to market is a regular-season game on that side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Pittsburgh played a preseason game at Dublin’s Croke Park in 1997 and Steelers director of business development and strategy Daniel Rooney said that one of the team’s goals is to return for a more meaningful game.

“Our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland,” Rooney said, via the Associated Press. “As we move through the process, we’ll be evaluating all options.”

The Steelers’ connections to Ireland go beyond marketing deals and a preseason game. The late Dan Rooney was the owner of the Steelers while serving as the United States’ ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.

Steelers want to play a regular-season game in Ireland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk