Steelers wallop Browns to hold onto lead in AFC North

There was a statement to be made this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers finished it with an exclamation mark. A week of defensive adjustments made all the difference in the world as the Steelers handed out a good old fashioned whooping on the Cleveland Browns, 38-7.

Pittsburgh’s defense was put on notice this week with all the criticisms of their play on third down. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler dug into his bag of tricks this week, brought back some interesting coverage wrinkles and just dropped the hammer on the Browns. The Steelers finished with five sacks, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

On offense is was more efficient football and explosive playmakers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was as sharp as ever and thanks to another exceptional effort by the Steelers offensive line and a third 100-yard rushing effort by running back James Conner, this game was in control from the start.

Pittsburgh now goes to 5-0 and get ready for a brutal three-game road trip where they will take on the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Related