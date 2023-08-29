Steelers are waiving reserve C Ryan McCollum

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing reserve center Ryan McCollum. The Steelers and the rest of the NFL are racing to the deadline to trim their rosters from 90 down to 53.

This release is of particular importance because after the team traded guard Kevin Dotson, this release just reinforces the point that by some miracle backup center Kendrick Green is going to make the team. If he does, it will be at the expense of another player, probably a defender who is on the roster bubble.

#Steelers are waiving Ryan McCollum, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2023

McCollum spent all of 2022 on the Steelers practice squad and looked like he had a shot to make the team. However, the Steelers added free agent Nate Herbig and rookie Spencer Anderson.

