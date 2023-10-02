Steelers waive WR Dez Fitzpatrick

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on Monday, the team announced.

Fitzpatrick was with the Steelers during training camp before being waived out of the preseason. He started the season on the Steelers' practice squad before being added to the 53-player roster on Sept. 14 after Diontae Johnson injured his hamstring.

He made his Steelers debut Sunday against the Texans, playing three special teams snaps.

The Titans made Fitzpatrick a fourth-round pick in 2021. He played four games in 2021 and was on the Titans' practice squad in 2022, appearing in one game.

Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular-season games.

The Steelers now have an open spot on their roster.

George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Allen Robinson, Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin are the remaining receivers on the 53.