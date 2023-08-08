Steelers waive wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley

According to the league’s official transactions report, the Pittsburgh Steelers have waived wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley with the waived/injured designation.

Pittsburgh signed Bradley in 2022. He spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. Bradley played college football at Louisiana.

With Bradley waived, he can be claimed by another team. If he clears waivers, he would revert to the Steelers injured/reserve list. At that point, Pittsburgh would either have to leave Bradley on IR or they could release him with an injury settlement.

Replacing Bradley on the training-camp roster is free-agent safety Jalen Elliott.

Pittsburgh adds depth at safety.

