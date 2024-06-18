Steelers waive wide receiver Denzel Mims
Per several reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers have waived wide receiver Denzel Mims.
Mims joined the Steelers practice squad last October and was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January.
The 6-foot-3 Mims, drafted out of Baylor in 2020, hasn’t done much in his three-year career. His first season with the Jets produced 357 yards on 23 receptions. Overall, he’s logged just 676 yards in 30 games (15 starts) and never scored a touchdown.
To cut a player at a position of need, the Steelers have something up their sleeve. With the UFL season done, options for Pittsburgh to snag a conditioned receiver are out there.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 18, 2024