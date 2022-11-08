The Steelers waived linebacker Ryan Anderson from the 53-player roster, the team announced Tuesday.

He played 28 defensive snaps in five games this season and had one tackle.

Washington made Anderson a second-round choice in 2017, and he spent four seasons there. Anderson did not play a snap last season.

The Steelers filled the roster spot by signing receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad.

Malone originally signed to the practice squad Oct. 18, but the Steelers released him a few weeks later.

He was last with the Titans, after signing with them in the 2022 offseason.

The Bengals made Malone a fourth-round selection in 2017. He has played 26 games, with seven starts, and has 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

He spent two seasons with the Bengals (2017-18) and also has spent time with the Jets (2019-20) and on the practice squads of the Broncos (2021) and Packers (2021).

In addition, the team released kicker Nick Sciba from the practice squad.

Steelers waive Ryan Anderson, sign Josh Malone from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk