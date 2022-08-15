Steelers waive LB Tuzar Skipper, sign LB James Vaughters

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Monday. The team signed free-agent linebacker James Vaughters to their 90-man training camp roster and to make room waived/injuryed linebacker Tuzar Skipper.

Vaughters is heading into his eighth NFL season and has played for five different teams including the Chicgo Bears and most recently the Atlanta Falcons. Vaughters has 33 career tackles.

Skipper is a Steelers training camp legend having been on and off of the roster multiple times in four seasons in the NFL.

We have signed LB James Vaughters + waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper. @BordasLaw https://t.co/k4HXjX8OJ9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 15, 2022

