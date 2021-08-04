The Steelers announced they waived defensive back DeMarkus Acy and offensive tackle Anthony Coyle with injury designations Wednesday.

The team did not announce replacements on the 90-player roster.

Pittsburgh plays the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Acy tore an anterior cruciate ligament during Tuesday’s practice. The Steelers signed Acy on May 1.

He entered the NFL as a college free agent out of Missouri, signed by the 49ers after the 2020 draft. He spent some time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season.

Acy signed a futures contract with Washington in January but the team waived him in April.

Coyle spent most of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

He signed a futures contract with the team in the offseason but had missed practices with an undisclosed injury.

Coyle had stints with the Texans, Packers and Falcons before joining the Steelers in 2020.

Steelers waive DeMarkus Acy, Anthony Coyle with injury designations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk