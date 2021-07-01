Thursday was not Christmas in July for defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas.

The Steelers announced that they have waived Christmas in order to open up a spot on their 90-man roster for kicker Sam Sloman. A report earlier in the day indicated they were set to sign Sloman as long as he passed a physical.

Christmas was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Christmas was a Seahawks sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2019, but spent his rookie year on the physically unable to perform list. He was cut out of camp last year and spent time on Seattle’s practice squad before moving onto a spot on Pittsburgh’s squad in November.

Steelers waive Demarcus Christmas to make room for Sam Sloman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk