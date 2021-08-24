Steelers waive S Antoine Brooks Jr., release four others

In this article:

We have released LB Calvin Bundage, OL Aviante Collins, RB Pete Guerriero and WR Tyler Simmons. We have also waived/injured S Antoine Brooks Jr.https://t.co/mmGqFtOPvl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 24, 2021

For the second phase of NFL roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of linebacker Calvin Bundage, offensive lineman Aviante Collins, running back Pete Guerriero and wide receiver Tyler Simmons.

The Steelers also waived/injured second-year safety Antoine Brooks, Jr.

The last round of cuts comes on August 31 when teams must reduce their rosters from 85 to the final 53.

Stay tuned to Steelers Wire for more roster moves news.

