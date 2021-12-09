Steelers vs Vikings: Pittsburgh’s keys to victory

Love it or hate it, Thursday Night Football isn’t going away. It’s never the prettiest football but secretly no one ever wants it to go away. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to ride the momentum of last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens into Minnesota and extend the win streak to two against the Vikings. Here are the Steelers keys to victory and my prediction that’s sure to go wrong.

Let Ben be Ben

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

With a short week and limited time to install a full gameplan, this is an idea week to use more of Ben Roethlisberger running the offense and using more no-huddle.

Take advantage of the Vikings offensive line

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota will be without starting offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings are shuffling to find a combination to protect Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota is looking for a shot this week, they better find a combination that can slow down linebacker T.J. Watt.

Use the short week, don't let it use them

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

At this point in the season every team is tired and every team is banged up. There’s no point in complaining about the short week. Instead, use the short week to take advantage of the high of a massive division win and take that energy into Minnesota.

Tackle. Tackle. Tackle.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This one will stay on the list until it happens. The Vikings are going to come out and run the football whether Dalvin Cook plays or not. When Pittsburgh stops they run, they win. It really is that simple from a defensive side of the ball. So stop the run.

Prediction time: Do the Steelers have anything left in the tank?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It would be easy to write off the Steelers chances this week given everything that has happened this season. But I’m not going there. Nope, I think this one lines up better for the Steelers than people think. Pittsburgh comes into Minnesota and finds a way to get it done. Steelers 27, Vikings 17

1

1