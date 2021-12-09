Steelers vs Vikings: Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook to play with shoulder harness

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook plans to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dalvin is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to wear a harness to protect the injury and allow him to go full speed.

If Cook plays, the Vikings will have two very good backs, along with Alexander Mattison to throw at a struggling Steelers run defense. Minnesota will be without starting offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and are being forced to shuffle positions along the offensive line to accommodate that.

The Steelers run defense stiffened last week after getting gashed against the run in the previous three.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will play tonight vs. the Steelers with a shoulder harness, just as he did vs. the Saints in a January 2020 wild-card game, when he had 31 touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. With the harness, expectations are that Cook maintains his regular workload. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021

List